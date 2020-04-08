H-E-B is now selling meals from your favorite restaurants!

HOUSTON, Texas -- H-E-B has gone above and beyond to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Texas grocery store chain doesn't just stock all the essentials.

They're bringing the best restaurants in town to you!

Select Houston, Texas stores are now serving meals from some of the most iconic local restaurants.

People can pick up delicious dishes like turtle soup from Brennan's of Houston, Dr. Pepper beef short rib and cheese grits from Cherry Block Craft Butcher and Kitchen, and Korean braised beef and dumplings from Underbelly Hospitality.

All the proceeds from the meal sales go back to the restaurants to help them stay open and keep employees working.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinessfoodcommunity strongcoronavirusmore in commonrestaurantfeel goodcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 outbreaks at 18 long-term care facilities, NC officials say
Central NC under slight risk for severe weather
Nearly 90 COVID-19 cases concentrated at 2 NC care facilities
Harris Teeter to limit number of customers inside stores
Wake senior donates 50 Easter baskets to Durham kids amid COVID-19
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
300,000 have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
Show More
'GMA' mourns beloved camera operator who died of coronavirus
Goldsboro Fire Department issues challenge to first responders
Dad arrested in front of daughter for social distancing violation
Emergency response requirements temporarily changed in Durham
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November
More TOP STORIES News