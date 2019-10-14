WATCH
VIDEOS
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Halloween Costumes 101
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
Spooky season is here. That means scary movies, haunted houses and of course - creepy costumes. But which costumes will be popular this year?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
halloween
costumes
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-boyfriend is person of interest in death of Holly Springs mom
What's on the menu for the 2019 NC State Fair
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
Man dressed as woman robbed Fayetteville bank, police say
Outrage grows after Texas officer kills woman in her own home
Flight from RDU canceled after passengers boarded plane
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
Show More
Alabama police question man in 3-year-old girl's kidnapping
30-Hour Coffin Challenge underway at Six Flags
The 411: Benefit concert for Hurricane Dorian victims set for Durham
Oxford family wins $10,000 on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
NC deputy saves Halloween for little boy after fire
More TOP STORIES News