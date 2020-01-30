Hampton University's Band: The Marching Force

HBCU The Hampton University's Marching Band, "The Force", gives students the ability to assume responsibility, establish a professional attitude, gain self-confidence and continue their love of music.

"The marching force is probably one of the most rewarding things I've ever been in," said Garfield Mcintyre "It's all about hard work, dedication and long hours, but I would say say I've learned a lot. I've learned perseverance and I've learned the value of working hard to create a good product."


"It's hard work day and night. We've put in so much to see this program grow," said Khadijat Aborderin. "Early mornings, late nights, a lot of memorizing. It's a lot, like mentally and physically, but once you get through it you know you have a big family right beside you who went though the same things you did and are always going to be there for you."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
DNA reveals suspect in 2015 Durham sexual assault
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial resumes with Senators' questions
RDU airport employee arrested for secret peeping
9 more flu deaths reported across North Carolina
Does your child's playground pose safety risks?
Diaper Bank of NC needs your help
Show More
New border wall panels fall into Mexico after strong winds
Hidden camera catches 93-year-old mom being abused
Man found shot to death at Fayetteville intersection
Marine headed to Super Bowl thanks to NFL running back
Man's body found, baby still missing after Florida triple murder
More TOP STORIES News