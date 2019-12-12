Hanukkah Pop-Up Bar in Chicago Celebrates '8 Crazy Nights'

'Tis the season -- and that means plenty of pop-up bars! Often, you'll see a Christmas theme. But one Chicago bar is all in on the "Festival of Lights," Hanukkah!

The pop-up bar called 8 Crazy Nights is open at the Graystone Tavern in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.

Co-Owner Kyle Bagley said they wanted the name of the pop-up bar to connote fun.

"We created a special drink menu as well as a special food menu," Bagley said.

The bar is serving up boozy jelly doughnuts, matzo ball soup, latkes and other festive drinks.
