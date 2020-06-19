Healthcare professionals say enough is enough

U.S. -- White Coats for Black Lives is a medical-student run organization that seeks to dismantle racism in medicine and promote the health, well-being, and self-determination of Black people and people of color. With the Black Lives Matter movement, their organization has been at the forefront of demanding equal treatment for patients and medical professionals of color who experience racism in both the workplace and in treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkblack lives mattermedicalmore in commonhealth carenursesdoctorslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Raleigh mask requirement starts Friday
Man killed in Raleigh hit-and-run: Police
Little girl goes out of her way to help Walmart employee
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
Ways to celebrate Juneteenth events across the Triangle
iPhone shortcut can automatically record police interactions
Use of force incidents largely kept a secret in NC
Show More
What is Juneteenth? Its history, celebrations and future
WEATHER: Rain returns on Friday
Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 plasma treatment results promising
Message in a bottle found 13 years later in Alaska river
Confederate monument taken down in Decatur, Ga.
More TOP STORIES News