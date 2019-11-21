Hearing impaired student defies the odds to play football

Billy Haynes, 17, has been hard of hearing since he was born. But growing up, he watched football and had no doubt that one day, he'd play the game.

"Just because we can't hear, doesn't mean we can't do anything if we set our minds to it," said Billy.

With the help of an interpreter at his practices and games, Billy is co-Captain of his high school varsity football team and an inspiration to others both on and off the field.

Billy says he feels like he's surrounded by people who want him to succeed, and says that's how he can handle whatever is thrown his way.

"They don't treat me any different," said Billy. "They treat me like I'm one of their brothers, their family members, just (a) teammate."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
high schooldeaffootball
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Smithfield Foods employees shot at Bladen County plant
'Intoxicated driver' hits tree, 2 houses, vehicle in Cumberland Co.
35-year-old barber was killed inside shop in 2005; Still no arrests
Man shot multiple times in Orange County yard
16-year-old boy suspected of using remote control car to smuggle drugs
The 411: Time for new 'Frozen' songs
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
Show More
North Carolina's HBCUs at risk of losing federal funding
Morrisville dance team takes second-place at world competition
Durham man will run to the lowest, highest points on all continents
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
10-year-old boy shot at high school football game dies
More TOP STORIES News