Hero teacher helps injured owl find new life

By Matteo Iadonisi
BENSALEM, PA -- Cecelia Snyder Middle School is home to the Owls.

But special education teacher Elisa Cohen never thought she'd see a real one on school property.


"I was sitting in my classroom. All I could hear were these crows squawking and they were relentless," she said.

Cohen walked outside into the courtyard to discover a tiny Saw-Whet Owl was under attack by the group of crows, which is fittingly called a "murder."

"It obviously landed there for a reason, you know, maybe it was fate that it knew we would take care of it," she said.

With the help of additional school staff, such as Band Director Susan Hinson, the owl was safely transported to Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Chalfont, PA.

If not for the swift and appropriate action instructed by the professionals at Aark, the owl may not have survived.

