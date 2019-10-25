High School Ghost Hunters

The Griffith High School Paranormal Society is a club where students investigate haunted places in the area.

They hunt for ghosts and paranormal activities while using high-end equipment. The students are also educated on the history of these spots and assist in the restoration and preservation process.

The club chooses places that "have a history of being haunted," said Pete Ghrist.

"I just really like getting to, kind of, know all of these people from my school, and getting to work with all this equipment that I would never really have the chance to work with," said student Daniel Sheffield.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with murder in 15-year-old Nash Co. cold case
Raleigh man grabs 14-year-old, tries to kidnap her, police say
Actress Felicity Huffman released from prison after 11 days
Posting about lost pet could put you at risk for scams
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine festival, Halloween & Barktoberfest
2 Raleigh Bloods gang leaders found guilty of murder, other charges
DOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal inquiry, source says
Show More
Honoring 'National Greasy Foods Day' at the NC State Fair
Fayetteville suspect on the run leaves note 'I killed the woman's daughter'
Nearly $800 million of unclaimed cash available at state fair
5-year old awarded after helping save grandma from burning house
SC Deputy hit by SUV while directing traffic in school zone
More TOP STORIES News