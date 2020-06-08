Canceled school events give these Houston teens opportunity to give back to families in need

HOUSTON, Texas -- Seniors at Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas had to miss out on a lot of big school events like prom, and they didn't have your typical graduation ceremony.

But instead of getting upset, the students have been bonding over giving back.


Several students are volunteering with Small Steps Nurturing Center, an early childhood center that helps families hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teens help the center during the school year by working in the classrooms. But now the high school students are dropping off food donations, and handing out meals to families in need.


If you would like to learn more about Small Steps Nurturing Center, visit ssnc.org.
