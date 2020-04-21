High school student creates medical supply donation website

High School senior Jackie Ni has found a way to put his programming skills to work to help in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic by creating the website supplycrate.org.

"I can't be on the frontlines, but what I do know is how to program, and I've had a lot of experience with that, so I thought I could just use my skills to build something that could help," said Ni.

Supplycrate.org is a platform connecting people willing to donate medical supplies with institutions in need of them, and many hospitals and healthcare centers are already taking advantage. Anyone can sign up to donate, and currently the website has over 119,000 donations.

"Just having that will to do something, and having a little bit of knowledge, I think you're able to make a big difference," said Ni.

If you would like to donate medical supplies or you are with a medical institution in need of medical supplies please visit supplycrate.org.
