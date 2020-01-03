High School Students Raise $18k for Yemen Crisis

HINSDALE, Ill. -- Most high school students like to spend their free time doing anything but school work, but a group of students at Hinsdale Central took their extracurricular activities to a global scale.

These students created a student-run Model United Nations program called H-MUN.

"What H-MUN is, is a conference that we host every summer for students to participate in so they're participating in Model U.N. through us, H-MUN," said Ammar Hussein, the group's co-founder.

Many high schools offer a Model U.N. program, where students can learn about diplomacy and international relations.

Co-Founder Zamaan Qureshi said H-MUN gives the students more control over "some of the factors involved with Model U.N."

The H-MUN conference held earlier this year had over 75 delegates from 26 different schools. They raised nearly $18,000 for the Yemen crisis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential hopeful Bloomberg to visit Fayetteville
3rd man charged in trafficking of 17-year-old girl in Raleigh
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Man, woman in hospital from Harnett County car wash shooting
Traumatic car accident leads NC man to new talent
'We're humans, too:' McDougald Terrace residents fed up over CO concerns
Man took photos up woman's skirt at Raleigh Walmart: Police
Show More
Video shows SUV plunging off cliff, driver missing
Family mourns young father hit and killed by car in Fayetteville
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
38-year Raleigh bus driver enjoys final route
Holiday spending: How to pay off your debts
More TOP STORIES News