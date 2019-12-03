High-speed crash changes Olympic hopeful's path in life

Former competitive cyclist Sinead Miller once had Olympic dreams.

As a little girl, she competed in BMX racing and as a teen, she joined the U.S. National Team. But at age 20, a high-speed crash during a stage race in the Netherlands ended her career.

She suffered a devastating head injury that forced her to stop racing, but it also led her to a new passion.

See how Miller's accident inspired her to become a biomedical engineer and invent a device that could save lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cyclingbicyclesportsengineeringcareerscrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple shootings reported in Durham
Man dies in Fayetteville crash, children sent to hospital
Man accused of adding tips to restaurant bills
House report outlines evidence for Trump impeachment
Mysteries remain after Pa. mom's arrest in deaths of 2 children
Veteran receives first-of-its-kind heart transplant at Duke
Score great vacation deals on Travel Tuesday
Show More
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Woman goes on desperate search to find missing pet bird
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Dominion Energy gives food, gifts to families in need
US may face french fry shortage
More TOP STORIES News