localish

Hinze's BBQ: Three generations of authentic Texas barbecue!

WHARTON, Texas -- For almost 50 years, Hinze's BBQ has been an institution in Wharton, Texas, serving up 100-percent pecan-smoked meats alongside its famous tangy sauce.

W.C. Hinze first opened his landmark barbecue joint along Highway 59 in 1973, and it quickly became a favorite of both locals and travelers. Over the years, all seven of his children worked at the restaurant, with his son Mike eventually taking over.

Though Hinze's has long been a Texas barbecue staple, the restaurant has also seen its share of challenges. In 2014, a pit fire swept through Hinze's, destroying the restaurant and forcing it to temporarily close. Following an outpouring of love and support from the community, Hinze's BBQ reopened a few months later, serving up all the same favorites customers have loved for decades.

"It's home. It's a great community," said current owner Mike Hinze. "The people are fantastic. We've had some ups and downs and through everything, the community has supported us. No matter what, they're behind us."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whartonabc13 plus el campo whartonbbqfoodtexasabc13 plusbe localish houstonktrkbarbecuebite sizelocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Crossfit workout pays tribute to fallen Long Island veteran
The secrets of El Campo's Lost Lagoon
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Doll collection celebrates multiculturalism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A quarter million: America's loss, North Carolina's grief
'Gigafactory' vaccine production facility to bring jobs to RTP
LATEST: NC reports record 4,296 new COVID-19 cases
Durham company behind keeping COVID-19 vaccine cool during transport
Months after filing taxes, many still awaiting refunds
Reverend among 3 facing more charges in Graham voting march
Food drive forced to cancel event as COVID-19 pandemic trudges on
Show More
RDU expects fewer passengers during holiday season compared to 2019
Controversial NC law HB142 ends December 1
Where to get Thanksgiving takeout in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville
Gov. Cooper tours Durham facility that has been making PPE
17-foot great white shark spotted off Outer Banks
More TOP STORIES News