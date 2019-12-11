Honey Butter Fried Chicken? Say No More

Honey Butter Fried Chicken is the best in Chicago. Chicken nested on top of deep-fried french toast, HBC's now the cock of the walk for the Windy City's brunch scene."The secret to our french toast is that it's actually deep-fried french toast," said Joshua Kulp, chef and owner of Honey Butter Fried Chicken in Avondale. "On top of that goes a piece of fried chicken. We like to dust our chicken with a little bit of smoked paprika. Bourbon maple syrup, we're just going to go for it, ladle that over the whole thing and then we're going to put a dollop of honey butter and that seems to make people happy."Kulp said their goal was to serve tasty sandwiches and side dishes in a beautiful atmosphere that's welcoming to everyone.