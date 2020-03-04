Houston couple's love story after 9/11 attacks inspires Tony Award-winning musical

HOUSTON -- Nick and Diane Marson lived half a world away from each other before they met on the darkest of days: September 11, 2001.

The two strangers were among thousands of passengers whose flights were unexpectedly diverted to Gander, Newfoundland after the World Trade Center attacks.

But in the face of tragedy, the people of Gander opened their hearts and homes to stranded passengers.

Many of them began to form surprising bonds, like Nick and Diane who married one year after they met in Newfoundland.

See how this Houston couple's incredible story of finding love in an unexpected place helped inspire a Tony-award winning Broadway musical, Come From Away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonworld trade centerhoustonseptember 11loveseptember11u.s. & worldmusical
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus is no cause for panic, Wake Co. leaders say
NC Super Tuesday Election Results
Brawl postpones NC high school basketball playoff game
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Wake County novel coronavirus patient traveled through RDU
Local Red Cross employee heading to Tennessee after deadly tornadoes
Show More
'Season of yellow' returns in North Carolina
The 411: Skullbreaker challenge targets teens
Man dies from shooting at Garner apartment complex: Police
Cooper, Forest set up November showdown for governor
Dozens still missing following Nashville tornadoes
More TOP STORIES News