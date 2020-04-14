Houston doctor sacrificing time with newborn to help during virus outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas -- Dr. Samar Yusuf and his wife, Anum Saddiqui, are celebrating one of the biggest milestones, a new baby!

But after two weeks, Dr. Yusuf had to leave his family to fight COVID-19 on the frontlines.

The emergency room doctor from Houston, Texas did not want to put his wife or daughter Ava at risk, so they moved out to stay with family.

They likely won't all be together until Ava is at least 2-months-old but until then, Dr. Yusuf sees his sweet little girl every day through a window.

Anum says she is grateful for what they do have and she's looking forward to being together very soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbabycoronavirusmore in commonfamilydoctorscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Durham Schools starts new lunch program
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
'We don't feel safe:' Smithfield Foods workers concerned about COVID-19
1 arrested as ReOpenNC protesters gather in downtown Raleigh
Leesville Road High student earns highest ACT score possible
Raleigh small business gets funds to pay rent, employees through PPP
'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 gives birth in coma
Show More
CA governor shows what easing COVID-19 restrictions might look like
World could face largest recession since Great Depression
Social distancing forces soldier to visit ill dad through window
Who is not eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check
Raleigh-based 'HomeRover' app hopes to keep housing market moving
More TOP STORIES News