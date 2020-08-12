How Houston Restaurant Weeks has provided 44 million meals and counting

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a crippling blow to many locally-owned restaurants this year. That's why Houston Restaurant Weeks, one of the city's most popular annual events, is more important than ever.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest fundraising event of its kind in the country, offering a month's worth of deals on brunch, lunch, and dinner at dozens of restaurants.

The founder, Cleverley Stone, passed away in May. Her main cause was to feed struggling families and since the start, her efforts have helped provide 44 million meals and counting.

Proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank, which has seen a near-record demand for food assistance over the past few months. But this year, Houston Restaurant Weeks will look much different as restaurants deal with COVID-19 restrictions.

For the first time, diners can order from participating restaurants using pick-up or delivery options. It's also the first year the fundraiser will be held without its founder and organizer, Cleverley Stone, who passed away in May after a battle with cancer. Her daughter, Katie Stone, is stepping into the role and continuing her mother's incredible legacy of fighting hunger in Houston.

Houston Restaurant Weeks runs through Sept. 7. For a list of participating restaurants, visit https://houstonrestaurantweeks.com/
