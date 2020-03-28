Houston's 'Bread Man' giving away free loaves to hospitality workers

HOUSTON, Texas -- He's known as "Houston's Bread Man." Tasos Katsaounis supplies fresh artisan bread to dozens of hotels and restaurants across the city.

With dining rooms closing amid COVID-19 concerns, Katsaounis lost business. But that hasn't stopped him from giving back to the community who made his passion a success.

His Bread Man Baking Co. is now hosting daily pop-ups with discounted bread, or free loaves for restaurant and hospitality workers.

As Katsaounis says, "This is a time we have to take care of our own."
