Glam Lab breaks down how celebs get styled for the Oscars red carpet

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK CITY -- How do celebs get styled for the red carpet? Glam Lab breaks down the process from head to toe starting with how the stars choose which designer to go with to how to make their manicure pull the entire look together!

It's the biggest night in Hollywood and the most anticipated Red Carpet. Even if a star goes home with an Oscar, the wrong dress or tuxedo could land them on the Worst Dressed List.


So, first things first... how do they choose what they're going to wear?

Glam Lab sits down with the team behind Regina King's Oscar-winning white gown. The Co-Creative Directors of Oscar de la Renta tell us all about the process from the sketch to the fitting.

Alex Badia, Fashion Director of Women's Wear Daily breaks down the other elements that seem to make up the perfect 'Award-Winning Outfit."

And we all know, it's ALL about the details... which means pairing your ensemble and accessories with the perfect manicure.


Celebrity Nail Artist, Elle, tells Glam Lab what you need going into styling the stars for the Red Carpet. She would know as she's worked with A-listers from Jennifer Lopez to Blake Lively.

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanred carpet fashionoscarsacademy awardsglam labfashionlocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 shot outside Fayetteville VA Medical Center clinic: FBI
Fetus found at Hillsborough sewer pump station
NWS to survey Bunn-area for tornado damage on Saturday
Flooding traps residents in Fayetteville neighborhood
DHA says target in site for return of more McDougald Terrace residents
Residents at odds over Chapel Hill's new bike plan
Rain is gone but flooding, power outages remain in spots
Show More
Warrant: Wake Forest stabbing suspect threatened to kill daughter
Now Open: 'Alimentari At Left Bank', Italian specialties, fresh pasta
This 99-year-old WWII vet STILL works out
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
Trump touts community revitalization in Charlotte speech
More TOP STORIES News