How Houston Restaurant Weeks has provided 44 million meals and counting for families in need

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a crippling blow to many locally-owned restaurants this year. That's why Houston Restaurant Weeks, one of the city's most popular annual events, is more important than ever.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest fundraising event of its kind in the country, offering a month's worth of deals on brunch, lunch, and dinner at dozens of restaurants.

The founder, Cleverley Stone, passed away in May. Her main cause was to feed struggling families and since the start, her efforts have helped provide 44 million meals and counting.

Proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank, which has seen a near-record demand for food assistance over the past few months. But this year, Houston Restaurant Weeks will look much different as restaurants deal with COVID-19 restrictions.

For the first time, diners can order from participating restaurants using pick-up or delivery options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinessfoodbe localish houstonktrkfood banklocalish show (lsh)restauranthouston restaurant weekslocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Josephine likely to form today
How NC ended up with 280k vials of unusable COVID-19 testing material
COVID-19 LATEST: 4 Duke students out of 3,116 test positive
Unit collapses in 2-alarm fire at Durham townhome complex
Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
Race for COVID-19 vaccine driven by new innovations
The 411: A Blockbuster-themed Airbnb
Show More
Local Black women reflect on impact of Harris as VP nominee
WEATHER: Afternoon T-storms again in spots
Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era
Overturned truck closes Highway 24 in Sampson County
Keeping kids engaged socially during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News