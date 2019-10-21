How to Carve a Corn Maze with Machetes

At Kroll's Fall Harvest Farm in north suburban Waukegan, the Kroll family just finished carving out a five-acre corn maze by hand - equipped simply with paper and pencil, stirrup hoes, machetes, and wheel barrows.

The maze started when Ruthann Carlton Kroll planted a 20-by-100 foot garden.

"I basically wanted my kids to know where their food came from," Ruthann said.

It's free to visit the farm. The corn maze is just seven dollars for adults, five for kids. For more info, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Florida veterinarian, wife killed in plane crash at Umstead Park near RDU
Severe storms could bring damaging winds on Tuesday
Illinois boy, 11, completes half marathon in all 50 states
Sausage patties sold at Walmart may have Salmonella
West Point says a cadet and an M4 rifle are missing
Does Durham's Kress building have a haunted past?
Man's epic Halloween light show illuminates Tracy neighborhood
Show More
Nestor's rains lead to slippery conditions, crashes throughout Triangle
'Friends' turkey episode turned into Halloween costume
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
More than 600 turtles rescued in trafficking ring, two men arrested
Scholarship through LGBT Center set up in Holly Springs teen's name
More TOP STORIES News