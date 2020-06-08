Canceled school events give these Houston teens opportunity to give back to families in need

HOUSTON, Texas -- Seniors at Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas had to miss out on a lot of big school events like prom, and they didn't have your typical graduation ceremony.

But instead of getting upset, the students have been bonding over giving back.

Several students are volunteering with Small Steps Nurturing Center, an early childhood center that helps families hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teens help the center during the school year by working in the classrooms. But now the high school students are dropping off food donations, and handing out meals to families in need.

If you would like to learn more about Small Steps Nurturing Center, visit ssnc.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhigh schoolcommunity strongmore in commonktrkcovid 19 pandemicfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Roy Cooper discusses latest developments in NC's COVID-19 response
When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?
Hundreds at public viewing pay respects to George Floyd
Bond raised to $1M for officer charged in Floyd's death
Couple hopes engagement during SF protest brings attention to greater cause
Paralysis patients missing out on therapy while gyms are closed
Man charged with shooting toddler, woman in vehicle
Show More
Former UNC star Reggie Bullock honors transgender sister
Young boy holds solo protest against racial injustice
NCHSAA lifting dead period on June 15
LATEST: City of Raleigh lifts curfew
Alamance County race draws more than 2,000 in 'protest'
More TOP STORIES News