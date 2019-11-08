Hugo Ortega's journey from dishwasher to renowned chef

Hugo Ortega's name is well-known in Houston. He's the executive chef and co-owner at four top local restaurants - Hugo's, Backstreet Café, Xochi and Caracol.

Last year, he won Best Chef of the Southwest at the prestigious James Beard Awards. But he never forgets his roots.

Growing up in rural Mexico, he herded 300 goats and learned to grind corn for masa. Ortega credits his grandmother with being the primary influence on his traditional Mexican cuisine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicohoustonfoodcelebrity chefcookingrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC says Vitamin E acetate, THC may be to blame for vaping-related illnesses
Raleigh pedestrian killed, driver charged with DWI
Freeze Warning in effect until Saturday morning
Gov. Cooper vetoes 4 bills, calls for budget compromise
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
Man killed in crash involving 4 vehicles on Hammond Road identified
Show More
Boss lets workers carry guns after terrifying robbery
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Quidditch championship comes to Goldsboro
Woman in wheelchair looks to win Miss North Carolina pageant
Cooper signs bill allowing women to revoke consent
More TOP STORIES News