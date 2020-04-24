localish

Hula-hooping for hope during COVID-19

CHICAGO -- Home workouts are increasing in popularity as a result of Illinois' "stay-at-home" order, but one Chicago-area virtual class is keeping people fit and helping them stay connected.

"Almost all of my students are 60 and older," said Jakki Underwood, founder of Hoop Fitness 4U. "Hooping helps you with coordination, balance, all those things that you need, stamina."

The class has helped some hula hoopers who had previous health concerns.

Barbara Thomas suffered a stroke and had immense back pain. But after she started hula-hooping last year, things changed.

"I had back pain so bad that I had a pain doctor," Thomas said. "I started taking shots every three months and I was just trying to get it together. When I started hooping, my back started to improve. When I bent down, it wasn't hurtful."

The class has also had emotional benefits for many.

"During this time of coronavirus and our stay at home policy, hooping is something that I look forward to every single day," hooper Voncille Henderson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohealthfitnessexerciseworkoutcoronaviruslocalish
LOCALISH
Meet the animal caretaker working alone at CPS' 'farm school' during the lockdown
From props to face shields!
These cookie kits help kids cope with quarantine
we check in with former ABC bachelor colton underwood about recovering from coronavirus and his commitment to helping others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper releases plan for NC to reopen, extends order
LATEST: Data shows NC not ready to reopen, officials say
Fort Bragg paratroopers to be deployed to Iraq this summer
NFL Draft: Panthers take Auburn DE Brown with No. 7 pick
Steps you can take to protect your pet from COVID-19
Dr, Ashton: We're flattening the curve, now we need to raise the line
White House shifts from raising alarms to reopening country
Show More
Millions in hurricane relief still on the way for NC despite COVID-19 crisis
Raleigh basketball star passing on college game for pioneering pro program
Wake County approves $10.2 million in affordable housing
13-year-old still selling t-shirts to benefit hospital ICU staff
Unemployed restaurant, hotel workers can get $500 for bills
More TOP STORIES News