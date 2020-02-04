Arts & Culture

The Real Meaning Behind Waist Beads

Aicha co-owns Top Diversified Fashions with her husband Bass Lo in the Downtown Inglewood Fashion District.

Top Diversified Fashions has been bringing African culture to Inglewood on Market Street for nearly nine years now. "Our shop, we do African clothes, men and women and children, and we make them," Bass said. "We design them and make them here."

Waist beads can serve many purposes, they're said to help with weight awareness and help posture.

Aicha says mothers in Africa even adorn their babies with them for protection.

They're also used to express a woman's sensuality.

Even the different colors of beads can have different meanings.

"Royalty, the purple. The yellow, meaning, you know, the gold, the richness. Wearing your waist beads has a lot in terms of who a woman is," Beasnael said. "It actually is a close connection, reminder, of who I am, where I'm from."

Top Diversified Fashions is located at 238 S. Market St. Inglewood, CA 90301.

You can follow them on social media Coquette Kouture Instagram

Coquette Kouture Facebook

Coquette Kouture Twitter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodsmall businessfashionarts & culturebeauty & lifestyleshoppingjewelry
ARTS & CULTURE
Connect to your core self by joining a Serpent Ceremony
Artist finds new world after coming to US from Israel
Artist Brightens Hometown by Painting Electrical Boxes
Obama portraits to go on national tour in 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing woman believed to have died 'dumpster diving': Police
Family's request granted, video of police shooting will not be public
Puppy starves to death after men abandon it in apartment
Heavy rain, nasty storms possible Thursday
Woman crushed by car dials 911 with her toes
Search intensifies for missing 11-year-old boy Gannon Stauch
New Jersey police K-9 finds child missing more than 10 hours
Show More
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
Woman doused in flammable liquid, lit on fire: Police
Woman says she lost more than $5K in fake boss email scam
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Community concerns prompt prostitution bust at Cary massage parlors
More TOP STORIES News