Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway

Once a month during the Inglewood District school year, the Social Justice Learning Institute joins forces with Food Forward to provide bags of fresh produce for residents.
Food Forward rescues the food from being sent to the landfill and distributes the food to the Social Justice Learning Institute.

SJLI organizes the monthly farmers' market-style distribution in Inglewood, providing live food demos and recipes for the product being distributed so community members can have at least four meal suggestions they can use to utilize the food.
