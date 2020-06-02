'Invisible Hands' make deliveries for people in need

A student from the University of Pennsylvania helped start the Philadelphia chapter of "Invisible Hands," a non-profit where volunteers make deliveries of food and other essential items to people who need help during the pandemic, like the elderly.

"I think that the people who are already disadvantaged are hurting the most, so people that are elderly and already struggle on a day to day basis," Invisible Hands Co-Director Marissa Mojena said.


For Penn rising junior Marissa Mojena, the mission hits home.

"With my grandma, we've been able to provide everything for her. She hasn't been able to leave the house at all but I do have other family members that are elderly that live on their own," Mojena said.

All deliveries are contactless. Those who are elderly or have compromised immune systems place orders for food and other essentials online.


"All our volunteers have been social distancing there's a whole protocol that we follow," Mojena said.

Invisible Hands Philadelphia has around 200 volunteers conducting deliveries, many are young students looking to make a difference during this time. The organization partners with several food pantries and go out into some of the city's poorest neighborhoods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiamore in commonwpvilocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Protesters gather in Raleigh for 4th straight day
Full RNC convention in Charlotte 'very unlikely,' Cooper says
Raleigh curfew to remain in place for 2nd night: What that means
George Floyd's brother announces memorial, march in NYC
Minn. files civil rights charge against police in Floyd death
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high in North Carolina
Tropical Storm Cristobal is earliest C-name storm ever
Show More
6 officers charged after students pulled from car near Floyd protest
George Floyd memorial services in Raeford, N.C. announced
Fayetteville officers kneel with George Floyd protesters
Biden calls George Floyd's death a 'wake-up call for our nation'
Fort Bragg soldiers deployed to Washington
More TOP STORIES News