Principal & teacher do distance learning for their students and homeschool their own kids

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Millions of parents have realized homeschooling is not easy. But even educators are having trouble with it.

Stephen Michalik and Christina Callaway are the math/science teacher and principal at All Nations Community School in The Woodlands, Texas. But they're not just teaching their students. They're homeschooling their 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter.

The family has gone viral for their very relatable video where their daughter shows her frustration with being stuck at home with her teacher and principal.

Callaway said they posted the video to spread some joy, but they never expected it to resonate with so many people.

Michalik and Callaway's message to parents is that this isn't going to last forever, and this too shall pass."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
the woodlandseducationschoolteacherprincipal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC will hire at least 250 contact tracers to track COVID-19
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Reopen NC administrator says she tested positive for COVID-19
Father devastated over crash that left 2 children dead in Durham
Man charged after Holly Springs woman found dead in her trunk
Fayetteville restaurant creates DIY meal kits amid COVID-19
Durham police still looking for info in 2019 security guard death
Show More
5 Smithfield Foods employees in Clinton test positive for COVID-19
Retired couple's car broken into while they were at Raleigh trail
NC Poison Control warns against misuse of cleaning products
Father shoots, kills son during dispute, Fayetteville police say
Woman startled by crowded flight to North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News