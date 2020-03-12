Kids practice reading and vocabulary skills with storytime for shelter animals

HOUSTON -- Cute kids and puppies - what could be better?

Citizens for Animal Protection in Houston, Texas started its Storytime program in 2019, and in just one year, nearly 500 kids have participated.

The idea is simple. Anyone over the age of six can come to the shelter and read to the animals.

The kids not only build their reading skills and vocabulary, but the program also gives the animals attention and teaches them patience.

The children can read to any animal at the shelter, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and even reptiles!

The Storytime program is every Thursday during the school year from 4 to 6 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshelterbooksreadinganimal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12 coronavirus cases now in NC, 1 in Johnston County
ACC Tournament on for now, could be cancelled any minute
Man arrested in shooting that injured Durham Boxcar Bar + Arcade employee
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in hospital with COVID-19
Raleigh school reopens after negative coronavirus test
2 more Triangle residents test positive for coronavirus
Stocks reopen, fall 8.4% amid coronavirus pandemic
Show More
Billie Eilish concert still on despite coronavirus outbreak
TBI: Remains found belong to 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
Nearly 40 cars catch fire at Johnston Co. junkyard
Coronavirus pandemic forces changes at Starbucks
E. coli found in Union County drinking water, schools closed
More TOP STORIES News