Jersey City kids find their rhythm through bucket-drumming class

By Miguel Amaya
EMBED <>More Videos

Jersey City kids find their rhythm through bucket-drumming class

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- The captivating rhythms of bucket drumming are bringing children together in Jersey City.

Youngsters ages 8 to 18 are learning about this artistic tradition thanks to the Jersey City Department of Recreation & Youth Development - and the educational program is music to everyone's ears.

"We started this program during COVID and it was really an idea that was pre-COVID that we got to implement in a really cool, socially distant, and outdoor way. We've been out here since September, we're filled to capacity and the kids are having a great time," said Lucinda McLaughlin, director for Jersey City's Department of Recreation and Youth Development.

With plastic buckets and drum sticks, instructor Troy Frierson takes students through the fundamentals in a fun-filled hour every Monday at Berry Lane Park.

Related: Test your limits at FLG X treetop adventure course in New Jersey

"Drumming is something different. There are so many different beats you can do, and I really enjoy that," said Anahita, a drumming student.

The program gives them the opportunity to relax, explore a new hobby and even cope with their emotions.

"The concept is simple and it's very therapeutic. Some kids might be angry all day, and they come out here and beat the drums and they are letting out all that therapeutic energy," Frierson said.

The city hopes to expand the bucket-drumming program, and McLaughlin hopes this will all lead to a new generation of artists.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey citynew jerseycommunity journalistrecreationbandbe localish new yorkwabcstroke of geniuslocalishsummer funchildrennew jerseymusicteacherfamilyparkchild performersstudentsoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd person charged with murder in death of man found in cemetery
Raleigh, Durham among worst cities for mosquitoes in US
Proposed Raleigh project leaves some residents concerned
You've seen this Raleigh artist's work but do you know his name?
Rally in Fayetteville demanding transparency in Brown case
Masks, distancing still important even with vaccination: Study
LATEST: COVID hospitalizations the lowest they've been in more than a year
Show More
Cumberland health officials want to see more COVID tests, vaccinations
Search intensifies for missing boy, 11, in Iowa
Tobacco Wood Brewing Company opens in RTP
Duke Energy customers to see higher energy bills
Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
More TOP STORIES News