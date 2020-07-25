localish

Katy restauranteur lends helping hand to struggling eateries

KATY, TX -- Phat Eatery near Houston is a hot spot for foodies. The Malaysian street food restaurant has been wildly successful since it first opened in Asian Town in Katy, Texas, almost two years ago.

But this year presented a challenge that owner Alex Au-Yeung never expected. When the pandemic struck, he began feeling the effects immediately. He saw neighboring restaurants in Asian Town also beginning to struggle, so he began to look for ways they could survive together. He created an online menu and delivery system to help a Chinese barbecue restaurant next door. He began selling dumplings made by another family-owned restaurant. He purchased bottles of sauce from a local hot sauce shop and gave them away to his customers.

While helping locally-owned businesses, Phat Eatery has also made it a mission to give back to the community amid the pandemic!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katyfoodabc13 plus katyabc13 plusall goodbe localish houstonktrkabc13 plus fulshearrestaurantlocalish
LOCALISH
Cleaning up the debris from COVID-19 one block at a time
13-year-old turns bow ties into big business
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
Couple creates custom-made obstacle courses for backyards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: North Carolina reports 2,120 new cases
Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
Man injured in shooting at Raleigh hotel
Man dies from injuries after Roxboro officer-involved shooting
Two women shot, killed in Family Dollar parking lot in Lumberton
The breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina
Forecast: 90s today with afternoon storms for some areas
Show More
Scammers stealing identities to file NC unemployment claims
President's visit proof Triangle is ahead of pandemic research
The Origin Raleigh Hotel opens downtown despite pandemic
Free COVID-19 testing available Saturday in Durham
As unemployment benefits end, nonprofits prepare for increased need
More TOP STORIES News