Kawaii Kitty Café is the purr-fect place for cat, coffee-lovers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Kawaii Kitty Café on Philadelphia's historic Fabric Row is the Purr-fect place for people who love coffee and cats.
A combination coffee shop and cat shelter, it's inspired by cat cafes in Japan and Kawaii - the culture of cute.
You can sip on Unicorn Hot Chocolate and other coffee creations, while lounging with adoptable cats - and maybe even take one home with you.
Kawaii Kitty Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
759 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
