Kawaii Kitty Café is the purr-fect place for cat, coffee-lovers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Kawaii Kitty Café on Philadelphia's historic Fabric Row is the Purr-fect place for people who love coffee and cats.

A combination coffee shop and cat shelter, it's inspired by cat cafes in Japan and Kawaii - the culture of cute.

You can sip on Unicorn Hot Chocolate and other coffee creations, while lounging with adoptable cats - and maybe even take one home with you.


Kawaii Kitty Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

759 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
