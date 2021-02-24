be localish los angeles

Keep an eye out, there's a Mandalorian skating the streets of Los Angeles

BURBANK, Calif. -- When the pandemic first started, Tim Brehmer needed a hobby to keep him entertained while quarantining at home. Inspired by the Star Wars franchise, he made his own Stormtrooper outfit and took it to the streets to greet people.

"And then I saw the show, The Mandalorian, and I was like, that's the one that's gonna make people laugh the most," Brehmer said.

It takes Brehmer about 10 minutes to transform into his Mandalorian alter-ego, Mando the Manchild. The armor is custom cut and made out of cosplay foam to mimic best guard steel.

"The reactions are just priceless," Brehmer said of the people who see him riding 30 miles per hour through traffic on his skateboard.

One young boy was lucky enough to catch the Mandalorian riding past his outdoor birthday party just in time for Mando to light the candles on the boys cake with his built-in flamethrower.

Brehmer's goal is to make people happy. He said, "No matter what you do, the sun is gonna rise and the sun is gonna set. You might as well enjoy the stuff in between because life's too short."

