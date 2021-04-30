localish

Keeping history alive with B&B in 1 of Texas' oldest homes

EMBED <>More Videos

Keeping history alive with B&B in 1 of Texas' oldest homes

MATAGORDA, Texas -- Rik and Peggy Stanley have become a part of history with their B&B in the Stanley-Fisher House.

The home is one of the oldest in Texas, built in 1832 by Samuel Rhoads Fisher.

The house has survived nearly two centuries of wear and tear, hurricanes, and even the Texas Revolution!

Its now open for the public to stay at, and families can join the likes of Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin as guests.

You can learn more about the Stanley-Fisher House on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
matagorda countyabc13 plus matagorda countyhistorytexasabc13 plusktrklocalish
LOCALISH
Have your cup of joe with a side of good vibes at this coffee shop
Selfie WRLD will help you spice up your social media!
Drop the Beet Farms grows food with aquaponics
Authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen diner opens in Irvine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buttigieg, Emhoff join Cooper to tout transportation at Raleigh's Union Station
LATEST: Outdoor mask requirement ends Friday
Anxiety, not problems with shots, caused adverse reactions, officials say
Elizabeth City students disappointed in decision to house law enforcement officers
Lawsuit: Black woman was pulled out of car by hair during NC traffic stop
Josh Duggar faces child porn charges
Guillen's supervisor sexually harassed her, Army probe concludes
Show More
90 found in Houston home, prompting human smuggling investigation
Wake Tech students join North Carolina COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Disaster girl sells ownership of viral photo for big bucks
ABC11's Chris Hohmann and Tisha Powell to retire
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
More TOP STORIES News