localish

Kidney doctor donates own kidney to save fellow doctor's life

By Beccah Hendrickson
LANGHORNE -- Dr. Greg Zollner is a kidney doctor at Nephrology and Hypertension Associates in Langhorne, PA who developed kidney disease. His colleague, Dr. Chris Frankel, realized Dr. Zollner's life was in danger, so he offered to donate his kidney.

The doctors are kidney specialists who worked together for 16 years, but their connection runs deeper than an office space.




The two were a perfect match. They underwent the surgery and are both doing great!


Weeks after surgery, Dr. Zollner says he feels like himself again for the first time in years, and Dr. Frankel is back to work.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
langhorne boroughmore in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Boat House Row lights up for religious, cultural celebrations
Not your ordinary seafood boil, this backyard is a seafood must try.
Barcito pivots menu to dry goods during coronavirus pande
Coffee shop customers pay it forward
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
H&R Block customers say stimulus went into account they don't recognize
Snow, wintry mix possible in central NC on Friday
Durham woman makes an impression on Raleigh native Bachelor
2 people, several dogs die in Durham house fire
LATEST: Retirement community reports 2nd COVID-19 outbreak
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Loyal soldier Pence torn between Trump, Constitution
Show More
Kenosha braces for protest ahead of decision in Jacob Blake case
NC among the 7 states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate: CDC
Philanthropist donates more than $2 million to Triangle Meals on Wheels
NCDHHS: Some providers can move into Phase 1b of vaccinations Jan. 6
Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner
More TOP STORIES News