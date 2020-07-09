Klein Oak Coach Jason Glenn gives inspiring speech about race in America to his football players

SPRING, Texas -- Klein Oak coach Jason Glenn only planned to speak to his players for two or three minutes, but his message in the wake of George Floyd's death turned into a much longer discussion about faith, love, and kindness.

The video of his speech has racked up millions of views on social media!

"Your skin color, your race, your religion - that won't divide us...We have to love one another." Coach Glenn encouraged his players to listen to one another, respect one another, and understand.

An All-American player at Texas A&M, and later a player and coach in the NFL, Glenn returned to the high school level to make a real difference in players' lives.

He's sure that his path led him to this moment, to help his players cope and forge a new path of understanding. He tells us the purpose of his football program is "to raise great young men."

If you would like to watch the entire speech, check it out on Facebook below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springblack lives mattereducationhigh schoolmore in commonfootballktrksportsgood newsrace in americalocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper holding COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.
Man, charged with assault, kidnapping in Raleigh standoff
High likelihood tropical system forms off NC coast today
NCSU professor warns chancellor about COVID-19 'super spread'
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern Calif. lake
'Black Lives Matter' to be painted in front of Trump Tower
Trump Tulsa rally 'likely contributed' to COVID-19 surge, official says
Show More
Study: Half of COVID-19 cases coming from silent spreaders
Dr. Jennifer Ashton describes alarming COVID-19 death rate in US
DPS to suggest year-round schools operate on traditional schedule
Activists camp out in front of the Market House in Fayetteville
Some still struggle to secure COVID-19 testing appointments
More TOP STORIES News