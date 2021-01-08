LOS ANGELES -- Michelle Chu is a dog mom on a mission to help other pet parents provide healthy food for their pups.
"Kono's Kitchen is a brand of freeze-dried or raw dog treats," said Chu.
Chu has been working on Kono's Kitchen since 2019. It's named after her rescue dog Kono.
"With a fresh food or raw food diet, what they aren't getting as super processed food. They're getting foods that are fresh. They're getting foods that will naturally help with tartar and with their dental hygiene," Chu said.
But it hasn't been easy, she's still working a full-time job in digital marking.
"I think it's been very challenging for me. And then also, for me, what's been really rewarding has been seeing the community grow," said Chu.
The brand also has a charitable aspect to it.
"I launched with the mission to donate 10% of all treat sale profits to a featured rescue pup each month and their medical costs," said Chu.
Visit konoskitchen.com to find out more.
Dog mom starts raw dog treat company named after her rescue
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News