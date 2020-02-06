Lay Under a Piano at This Jazz Club

This Chicago jazz club has a one-of-a-kind experience you have to see!

At Le Piano, couples can lay under the club's grand piano as it's being played for just $10.

The experience is offered on the jazz club's menu, and it's called "Happy Ending."

"This is one of the most exquisite, organic listening experiences of that instrument that is possible," said Chad Willetts, owner of Le Piano.

Willetts is 30-year career musician in Chicago.

"This is my platform and it's a platform for incredible artists that are here in Chicago to utilize, and that's the greatest thrill that I get," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows bloody woman walk into store after deadly triple stabbing
'Dynamic left turn' intersection? It's coming to Cary, Clayton
Astronaut, NCSU alum Christina Koch begins journey to Earth
From addiction to sobriety: What changed one Raleigh woman's life
Durham, Fayetteville are top spots for female homebuyers
Council vote clears way for 40-story Raleigh development
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Show More
Morrisville residents outraged after spilled nails flatten tires
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
NC senators vote 'no' on impeachment
Man charged with attempted murder after man cut in face, neck
UNC professors petition to end ban on renaming campus buildings
More TOP STORIES News