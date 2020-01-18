localish

Learn How to Throw an Axe From 'Axe-Perts'

It's the latest trend in entertainment venues: active entertainment ranging from escape rooms to ax throwing. In fact, there are about a dozen ax-throwing venues in Chicago and the suburbs that have opened up in the last couple of years!

Localish's John Garcia visited a couple of them to find out what the draw is. He discovered a lot of people seem to be curious.

Some say it's a great way to get out a little aggression, and get a shot of adrenaline. It can also be a competitive activity for groups of friends or coworkers.
