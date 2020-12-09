LGBTQ country music star is not afraid to stand out: OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

NORTH CAROLINA -- "I look at those pictures and I'm like, how the hell did my parents not know that I was queer?" Sara Shook grew up in a conservative, Christian household where she wasn't allowed to listen to music unless it was classical or for worship. When she started writing her own songs, she realized that she not only loved country music, but that she identified as queer as well. In 2013, she started Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, a band known for their uncompromising sound and outspoken point of view. Watch as we surprise her with a message from one of her heroes who helped pave the way for LGBTQ representation in country music.

To learn more about Sarah and the Disarmers visit: www.disarmers.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinalgbtqlgbtq pridebandmusicmodern familylocalish show (lsh)country music awardslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record high case count
LOOK BACK: The day 14 inches of snow fell in NC in 2018
Gov. Cooper announces modified Stay-At-Home order for NC
US govt, 48 states bring antitrust action against Facebook
ABC11 Together Food Drive: Last chance to help
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
Biden's Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind
Show More
NC State pauses basketball activities due to COVID-19
Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozens' is this weekend
Here's how COVID-19 vaccines will roll out in US
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Some landlords rejecting HOPE rent payments for struggling tenants
More TOP STORIES News