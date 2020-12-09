LGBTQ winemaker is committed to speaking up and standing out: OUTStanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Burlington, VT -- How does a breakup taste? According to Krista Scruggs, it tastes like a fine glass of cabernet. She's a Vermont winemaker who has a knack for distilling feelings, songs, and films into a vintage blend for you to enjoy with friends or, all by yourself. Inspired by her homesteading grandfather, she's now embarking on her most significant venture yet, her own vineyard. "For me, the most radical, political thing you can do in this world is to grow your own food and not be reliant on anyone else."

To support Krista, visit her website: www.zafawines.com
