In the Mid-Atlantic region of the country, you might find shops that only sell new accordions or some that only repair accordions, or ones that only give lessons.But Liberty Bellows in Philadelphia does it all!Owner Michael Bulboff started the business in 2009, and it has grown into a place where they buy, sell, rent, trade, repair, and teach!With a background in finance and technology, Michael started playing the instrument when he was a teen after finding his father's old accordion in the attic.It grew into a hobby and eventually became his full-time business. See what it's all about and find out how it got its name.