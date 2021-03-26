plus life

Plus Life Episode 1: Live Your Best Life

LOS ANGELES -- In this episode, we're traveling from L.A. to London with a stop in Philadelphia to get some incredible tips in the kitchen from Chef Ted Torres, plus we talk with fitness instructor and single father, Marvin Telp about some easy and accessible at-home workouts, and stay tuned for a very special interview with Erasure's Andrew Bell, who talks about living with HIV and about the band's first new album in 2 years.

Join host Karl Schmid for all of this and so much more on this episode of Plus Life.

Click here to watch more episodes of Plus Life!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleshivlgbtqfitnesslgbtq prideworkoutcookingcelebrity cheflocalishplus life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Strong winds, isolated tornado possible in NC later Sunday
Palm Sunday brings faithful back to church amid pandemic
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
Hoke County deputies investigating after person shot, killed in Red Springs
Human remains found off Moore County road, officials say
2 tugboats speed to stuck vessel in Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
Show More
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
LATEST: Duke's East Campus Union closes after COVID outbreak among staff
3 injured in triple shooting at east Raleigh hotel, police say
Nearly $33K raised in GoFundMe for Lumberton shooting victim's family
Body camera video shows officers berating 5-year-old boy
More TOP STORIES News