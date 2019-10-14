school

Lluvia y Fuego Mariachi School Connects Students To A Rich Musical Tradition

Lluvia y Fuego Mariachi School teaches younger generations the songs and harmonies of Mariachi and helps build confidence for young musicians. Students say they feel happy playing with each other because the Mariachi songs remind them of their childhood. Many students begin playing their instruments as early as six years old. Students perform every weekend at different local events or for private events.



For more information visit: lluviayfuego.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyschoolmusiclocalish
SCHOOL
CA first state to mandate later school start times
Football team helps manager with spina bifida score TD
Family demands school system punish students after racist chat exposed
Maine students suspended over alleged rapist note
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-boyfriend is person of interest in death of Holly Springs mom
ATM, gas pump: Here's where you need to be on alert for the flu
Live video option lets Person County 911 see your emergency
Man assaulted, seriously injured at Raleigh Luke Bryan concert
Cuban immigrant now owns the Triangle's largest janitorial company
18-year-old charged in Fayetteville deadly hit-and-run
Fate unknown for 57 dogs, puppies seized from Orange County home
Show More
What's on the menu for the 2019 NC State Fair
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
Man dressed as woman robbed Fayetteville bank, police say
Woman accused of abducting child is bipolar, attorney says
Medicaid open enrollment begins with new changes
More TOP STORIES News