New Jersey Black Lives Matter mural filled with vibrancy, boldness and hope

EMBED <>More Videos

Local artists come together to create beautiful BLM mural

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey -- The winds of time make a Black Lives Matter mural stand out in New Jersey.

The massive size and scope of the mural are filled with vibrancy, boldness, and hope.

A group of 16 local artists each painted one letter with acrylic, displayed their talent.

It was a grueling labor of love working on the ground for hours, bringing the 20,000-square foot message to life.

It was all worth the back-bending brush strokes to inspire others to stand up and speak out.

Cynthia Vaughn's work is based on the pigmentation of African Americans, which runs through many shades of brown, and people facing many human conditions.

The mural will be on public display starting Sunday, but it is already getting the attention of anyone who passes by.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east orangenew jerseyartblack lives matterin our backyardfyi artsarts & culturewabcmural artsstroke of geniuspublic artlocalishthe arts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 dead, including 2 deputies, following standoff in Boone
Memorial for Andrew Brown Jr. grows in Elizabeth City
2nd person dies in Cary motorcycle crash, man charged with DWI
LATEST: 83,000 in NC are overdue for 2nd COVID vaccine dose
Delphi murders 'might' be connected to nearby kidnapping case: Sheriff
Cruises could resume in US by mid-July with vaccinations, CDC says
Doctors say female anatomy overlooked in vaccine clinical trials
Show More
North Carolinians can drop the mask outside, Gov. Cooper says
VP Harris on US race relations, border crisis after 100 days in office
What we know about the investigation into Rudy Giuliani
Biden's declaration: America's democracy 'is rising anew'
NC boy, 12, to graduate from high school, college in the same week
More TOP STORIES News