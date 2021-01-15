The Fitting Curve lingerie shop sells inclusive sizes so women can find their perfect set

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, New York -- Shopping for a new bra isn't always the easiest task and can be overwhelming at times, but one Long Island lingerie shop is hoping to change the stigma.
With a combined total of over 30 years experience in retail and lingerie, Kelly Saintus, Helene Delince, and Stephanie Vincent created The Fitting Curve.
Throughout their careers, the three wanted to take what they had learned in previous shops and create a concept where women didn't have to feel insecure about their size.
"They see themselves in the mirror for the first time, and you are there for it," said Saintus. "They are like oh my god, I didn't know I could look like this. Oh my god, this is my size, I didn't know it could feel like this."
The shop specializes in a variety of specialized fittings in addition to their inclusive sizing. The owners are also trained in fitting women coming back from childbirth, breast cancer, and post-mastectomies.
"We believe in the authenticity of all women's bodies," said Vincent. "We specialize in bra fittings for all."
In 2016 when they opened their doors, the Rockville Centre community embraced them, and before they knew it, the business was booming.
"One of our best sellers is what we have dubbed the covid bra," said Vincent. "It is extremely comfortable, it feels like a second skin it is a wireless bra that is size-inclusive from a women-owned brand we love to support."
The co-owners love when customers come confused about what bra they should be wearing, and by the end of their fitting, they feel like a completely changed woman.
The shop has adjusted its fittings to CDC regulations so that everyone can have a chance to make an appointment and find their perfect fit.
