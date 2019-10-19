Long Beach Has the Best Coffee on Wheels

Moon Mountain Coffee is the best on the go cold brew coffee in Long Beach. James Evans, got the crazy idea to build a coffee cart after serving coffee at local farmers markets. Moon Mountain Coffee is one of a few coffee brewers that serves coffee that they grow themselves, in Costa Rica. Customers travel from all over to get a bag of their beans to send home to family and friends! If you're in Long Beach and looking for the best cold brew organic coffee, make sure to stop the Moon Mountain cart when you see it!