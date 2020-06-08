be localish new york

Sign Gypsies Long Island pop-up yard sign business spreads joy during pandemic

GLEN COVE, Long Island -- Bucking the trend during the coronavirus pandemic, a small business on Long Island is thriving and looking to hire more workers.

Sign Gypsies Long Island creates custom yard greetings. When people see the custom yard greetings created by Sign Gypsies Long Island, it feels like Christmas morning.

It's like a surprise party rolled right onto their front lawns.

"We're still hiring, we're looking for people to help out. So, it's been amazing," Sign Gypsies Long Island's Theresa Re said.

Two moms started the Long Island franchise four years ago in their homes.

Related: Stacey Sager reports that a small business on Long Island is thriving and looking to hire more workers

All of the drive-by parades and other ways families are looking to celebrate special occasions during the pandemic have translated into big business.

They've seen their business triple, they're installing more than 500 signs per month, they've hired 16 new people so far and just opened a warehouse in Nassau County. And they've been using their success to give back.

They have donated signs to hospitals and families of first responders - for free.

"The owner was like, 'you know what, it's on me, I'm gonna do it for her.' My mom didn't expect that at all," nurse Jackie Laude said.

The Sign Gypsies travel to do massive installations quietly, in the dark of night.

"The dogs never bark, I don't know how we do it," Sign Gypsies Long Island's Nicole Dipaola said.

"Yeah, they call us sign ninjas," Re said. "It's a little bit of happiness in a world of despair. Right now, it's just a little bit of joy that we bring to everybody."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glen covelong islandin our backyardbe localish new yorkwabcall goodlocalish show (lsh)communitylocalishbe localishbe kindoriginals
BE LOCALISH NEW YORK
Colombia vs. Venezuela: Who has the best arepas?
NJ barber invents face shields to keep customers safe
LI pizza joint offers boardgame pizza boxes and luxury car deliveries
Carhop service is making a comeback at this NJ restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Revamped bill to open gyms now treats restaurants, bars equally
When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?
Hundreds at public viewing pay respects to George Floyd
Bond raised to $1M for officer charged in Floyd's death
Couple hopes engagement during SF protest brings attention to greater cause
Paralysis patients missing out on therapy while gyms are closed
Man charged with shooting toddler, woman in vehicle
Show More
Former UNC star Reggie Bullock honors transgender sister
Young boy holds solo protest against racial injustice
NCHSAA lifting dead period on June 15
LATEST: City of Raleigh lifts curfew
Alamance County race draws more than 2,000 in 'protest'
More TOP STORIES News