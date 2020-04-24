GREAT NECK, New York -- Adapting to the "new normal" for Long Island diners has been an uphill battle for owners trying to stay open during this pandemic.
Long Islander, Rorie Miller who owns the Great Neck Diner with her father, had to make adjustments right from the beginning of the quarantine by letting go some of her staff who are like family members to her.
"I looked at my dad and I started crying," said Rorie. "We were thinking how are we going to make this work, how are we going to pay our rent, how are we going to survive on takeout and delivery?"
Rorie gives all her appreciation to her loyal customers who call the diner every day just to check up on them and see how they are doing.
For those who come in person to pick up their food, she can chat with them from a distance while they receive their food with the proper CDC regulations.
"I walk outside and people are yelling across the street thank you for staying open we appreciate you," said Rorie. "Never in my life would I think to hear from my customers thanking us just to be here and be open for them."
The Great Neck Diner is open for curbside, pick up or delivery during this time.
Rorie hopes that the diner can open back up for customers as soon as it is safe and is looking forward to the day when her community can come back to dine in her restaurant.
Long Island's Great Neck Diner adapts to new normal during coronavirus pandemic
