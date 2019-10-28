Long Live the Accordion

Good music, fellowship, and Just Accordions! Accordion and button box accordion players meet on every 2nd Thursday of the month for a fun night of pure accordion music of all types. You never know who will show up for this accordion jam session. Many accordion players in OC are invested in seeing the instrument continue to survive, bringing the instrument into the 21st century through a variety of genres, from polka to punk. Accordions are sized according to the number of bass buttons on their left-hand side-12, 48, 72 and 120 being the most common configurations. Reeds in the accordion are tuned by scratching the metal, which decides if the note goes up, down or middle.